One Tank Trip: Zip Nola

LAPLACE — A zip line course in the New Orleans area is giving visitors a new way to experience Louisiana’s swamps from 60 feet in the air.

Zip NOLA, which opened in July 2021, takes guests across an aquatic swamp environment on a series of zip lines stretched through cypress trees.

“It is the first fully-aquatic swamp zip line course in the world,” said co-owner Tyler Richardson. “From the moment you leave to the moment you get back, you’re going to be over an aquatic swamp environment.”

The attraction, which spans about 80 acres with 10 acres dedicated to the course itself, took years to develop, including time spent securing the property and building platforms directly into the swamp’s tree line.

Visitors begin their experience with a climb up a staircase nearly 60 feet above the ground before launching into the course.

Before zip lining, guests are fitted with full-body harnesses and receive safety instruction.

“So you’re super secure,” Richardson said. “Our course features full body harnesses… we have two separate zip line cables and they’re weighted for 28,000 lbs a piece so it’s extremely safe.”

Once in motion, riders travel through the swamp canopy with views stretching across wetlands and, on clear days, toward the New Orleans skyline.

“You’ll get full panoramic views of the Maurepas Swamp… and you’ll even see the skyline of New Orleans. It’s absolutely beautiful,” Richardson said.

Visitors also report seeing wildlife along the way, including alligators in the water below.

The zip line course stretches roughly a half mile in total cable distance, according to staff, guiding guests through the swamp ecosystem from above.

The facility also offers kayaking experiences, allowing visitors to explore the swamp at water level.

“The zip line is going to be more of your adrenaline feature, and then the kayaks are going to tie in the nice, serene cruise through the swamp,” Richardson said.

From high above the trees to eye-level encounters with wildlife, operators say the goal is to give visitors multiple ways to experience the Louisiana bayou.