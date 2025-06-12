One Tank Trip: Mid City Beer Garden

BATON ROUGE — Mid City Beer Garden is cultivating a vibrant atmosphere in Baton Rouge's dining scene, one craft brew and community connection at a time.

More than just a bar, the beer garden is a neighborhood hub where relationships deepen and new tastes are discovered.

"It is a neighborhood bar; we like to invite the community out to come enjoy themselves," general manager Huntr Anderson said. "We play sports games on sports day. It’s really about just building the community even further and building those relationships deeper."

The garden evokes a sense of familiarity, reminiscent of beloved hangouts from movies.

With its "earthy, outdoorsy" aesthetic, customers like Kaytlyn Williams feel at ease the moment they arrive.

"I’m having a good time already and I just got here so I think that’s a good sign," Williams noted.

Anderson said the design is a nod to European traditions, specifically those in the German region of Bavaria.

"It honestly reminds me of beer gardens in Germany. I know that German beer gardens use the same tables and benches that we have, so it’s kind of like escaping into a European country, you know?" Anderson said.

Beyond the inviting, tropical ambiance, the beer garden boasts an impressive selection of over 50 beers on tap, many of which are not found in grocery stores.

"It’s a place to really try new things," Anderson said. "A lot of our beers as well, you can’t find at say a grocery store. It comes straight from the brewery so it really offers people a chance to taste new things."

The culinary offerings also draw rave reviews.

Customer Christopher Mayo gave the establishment a "12 out of 10," praising the delicious food and amazing beer choices. Standout dishes include the cheese fries with rich, flavorful pulled pork and the chicken club wrap, layered with lettuce, cheese, tomato, bacon, avocado and chipotle ranch.

While the food and drinks may initially draw patrons in, it's the welcoming staff and lively atmosphere that keep them coming back. Anderson said he finds enjoyment in the work and getting to know the bar's regulars.

"Every day is different," he said. "And you’ll see those people always coming in here, it’s familiar faces and they’re going to know your name."

Mid City Beer Garden is open seven days a week.