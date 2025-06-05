One Tank Trip: La Threaux

GONZALES- Forget secret passwords and complicated rules. Your next one-tank trip proves you don't need a special handshake to enter this hidden gem, just a steady hand and good aim. Get ready to break the rules and unleash your inner lumberjack at LA Threaux in Ascension Parish.

Step into a unique spot where speakeasy ambiance meets sharp entertainment. With dim lighting and prohibition-era art, La Threaux offers a distinct vibe.

"We wanted the outside of the building to be a little inconspicuous and just feel like this isn't going to be a whole lot when you walk in," explains co-owner Ashlen McGinnis.

She and her husband, new to Louisiana from northern California, chose Ascension Parish to open their unique venture.

"So we did go off of that vibe of the speakeasy theme so that people felt it was a secret place but really cool." Ashlen adds, "We are not originally from here, and we wanted to embrace the culture of Louisiana. My husband and I felt like it was so cool when we realized all the 'O' pronunciations in the area are spelled EAUX. We wanted people to still feel like they were at home when they came here."

So, what exactly is axe throwing?

"It's a recreational sport that's here to stay, much like bowling was probably really crazy when it came about. So axe throwing has become a new sport... came down from Canada from the lumberjack games, and it's just fun," McGinnis said.

"They make it feel very homey because they actually come and help you, so if you're actually not throwing good, Ashley will come help you so you never feel out of place," regular Courtney Cowart said.

More than just a place to throw axes, La Threaux aims to be a community hub.

"We felt like it was a place that truly allows people to be what they truly want to be," McGinnis said "We felt like Ascension was growing really quick, and there wasn't a whole lot to do out here."

It's a spot where you can gather with friends or even catch up on the latest news from your go-to channel.

While they're working on getting a full bar and kitchen, La Threaux currently allows you to bring your own drinks and snacks.

"Typically ,we like to come in the evenings after dinner. Instead of going to have a drink at the bar or go to the casino, we could go here," Randi Howard explained, adding, "I think having that here locally is really nice."

Have you ever "axed" yourself why you haven't given this a try? Well, now you can! Come on down to La Threaux in Ascension Parish for this exciting one-tank trip.