One Tank Trip: Kart Ranch

LAFAYETTE - With a rush of adrenaline, the sound of engines, and a dash of nostalgia, Kart Ranch in Lafayette has been fueling entertainment since 1985.

The five-acre park is a playground for all ages, featuring go-karts, bumper boats, bumper cars, mini golf, and an arcade. Visitors say it’s more than just a game, but it’s also a place that sparks imagination.

“You release the kid at heart,” Manager Jenna Trahan said. “You buckle up, and you’ve got five minutes to just race around with your buddies.”

Racing may be the headline attraction, but it’s far from the only one.

The games are on par, as the park also has an 18-hole mini golf course, designed by Kart Ranch’s original owner.

Families can also make a splash on bumper boats or test their luck inside the arcade with everything from claw machines to virtual reality.

“It’s a really cool place that brings in families and friends,” said Trahan. “You can host celebrations here, or just come out for a night. It’s kind of just a place to have fun.”

If you are more of a video gamer, they have a huge arcade filled with games.

Whether you’re chasing a best lap, hitting a hole-in-one, or simply grabbing a slice of pizza after the games, Kart Ranch continues to offer the fun it's offered for decades.