One Tank Trip: Gnarley Barley Brewing

HAMMOND — What started as a simple homebrew has turned into one of southeast Louisiana’s top craft beer destinations.

Gnarley Barley Brewing, founded by Cari and Zac Caramonta, has been pouring up unique flavors since opening in Hammond. Inside the brewery, skateboards line the walls, bright colors jump off the cans, and the atmosphere feels just as crafted as the drinks.

“I make the joke that I didn’t have the résumé to be hired by any other brewer because I never worked in the industry,” Zac said. “So I had to create my own job by opening my own brewery.”

The couple has grown the operation from a kitchen hobby to 17 beers on tap, releasing a new brew every week. Their flagship facility includes a 30-barrel production brewhouse for large-scale batches.

The name “Gnarley Barley” comes from Zac’s other passion: skateboarding. The brewery has embraced that culture in both design and mission. One of its most popular beers, SkaterAid, is an Italian Pilsner that helps fund skatepark projects across Louisiana.

“The idea is that we help small parks in small cities get started, or bigger parks that already have a name for themselves, and try to get things going,” Zac said.

Beyond the taps, visitors can grab food and hang out. The brewery’s smash burger has become a customer favorite, and for those who aren’t into beer, Gnarley Barley offers a welcoming space to simply enjoy time with friends.

Whether it’s the craft beer, the food, or the community impact, Gnarley Barley is serving up more than just a cold pint it’s brewing a culture of its own.