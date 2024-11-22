45°
One taken to the hospital after EMS unit involved in crash on Satinwood Drive and Greenwell Street

By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to the hospital after a crash that involved an emergency services vehicle on Satinwood Drive and Greenwell Street Friday night, according to officials.

Officials say the driver of the vehicle that crashed into the emergency services vehicle was transported.

No other information on injuries is available.

