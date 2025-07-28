Two seriously injured after vehicle catches fire along I-110 Northbound near Harding Boulevard

BATON ROUGE - Two people were seriously hurt after a vehicle caught fire in the northbound lanes of Interstate 110 near Harding Boulevard.

According to LaDoTD, the wreck happened shortly after 3 p.m.

It's unclear how many vehicles are involved. Two people were taken to a hospital in critical condition.

As of 4:45 p.m., all lanes are now back open. Congestion is minimal.