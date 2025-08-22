84°
One person taken to hospital after shooting at corner of Greenwell Street, Cedar Pointe Boulevard

3 hours 36 minutes 59 seconds ago Friday, August 22 2025 Aug 22, 2025 August 22, 2025 6:14 AM August 22, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was brought to the hospital after a late-night shooting at the corner of Greenwell Street and Cedar Pointe Boulevard. 

East Baton Rouge Parish deputies and EMS responded to the shooting shortly before 10:30 p.m. on Thursday. Deputies said that the alleged shooter shot at a person in their car from a dark colored SUV near Cedar Circle. 

After being shot, the alleged victim drove to a nearby apartment complex and called for help. Officials said that one person was taken to the hospital in stable condition with non-life-threatening injuries to their arm.

EBRSO is still investigating what led up to the shooting.

