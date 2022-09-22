76°
One person rushed to hospital after shooting on Convention Street
BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting Wednesday afternoon along Convention Street.
Authorities said the shooting took place shortly before 3 p.m. in the 4300 block of Convention Street.
No more details on the shooting or the condition of the victim have been released.
