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TEAM 2 TRAFFIC: Thursday Morning Commute
Welcome to your Team 2 Traffic morning commute guide. This story will be updated as traffic occurs in and around the capital area to help you know what to expect on the roads each day.
The main Plaquemine ferry is in service 4:30am- 7:45pm. A second ferry runs from 5:15- 9am and 3:15- 7pm
4:30a: Disabled vehicle. Right lane blocked in Baton Rouge on I-110 SB after I 10 West/Terrace St/Exit 1J/I-10 East/Exit 1I; CLEARED
5:15a: Accident in Baton Rouge on Hooper Rd at Post Dr; CLEARED
5:30a: Road construction in Acy on Hwy 22 NB between Louisiana Highway 936 and A Sheets Road; CLEARED
6:40a: Accident in East Baton Rouge on Sherwood Forest Blvd at S Choctaw Dr
Trending News
7a: Traffic lights not working. Caution in Brusly on La 1 NB/SB at W Main St/E Main St
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