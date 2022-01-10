53°
Latest Weather Blog
One person killed in shooting on South Choctaw Drive
BATON ROUGE - A teenager was shot and killed along South Choctaw Drive around 4:20 p.m. Sunday.
Baton Rouge Police Department said 18-year-old Shawn George II was found in the road, suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. George II died at the scene.
No more information was immediately available.
This is the fourth reported shooting in Baton Rouge on Sunday.
Trending News
Anyone with information should call (225) 389-4869.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Deputy shoots, kills armed person while trying to make kidnapping arrest in...
-
Rockin' the Bayou back with a bang
-
Some capital area schools move to virtual learning over COVID concerns
-
Rockin' the Bayou returns to Gonzales after years-long hiatus
-
Annual New Orleans concert moves to Baton Rouge due to lighter COVID...