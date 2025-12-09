EBRSO deputies arrest man accused of having nearly 100 pictures of child pornography in home

BATON ROUGE — East Baton Rouge Parish deputies have arrested a man accused of nearly 100 counts of child pornography.

Kevin Gwin, 62, was arrested Monday after an investigation into a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children began in November.

After Gwin's home was raided, deputies found several devices, including computers, hard drives and flash drives, that he admitted had pornography on them. Deputies then seized the devices and learned that there were 10 images of child porn depicting children under the age of 17, and 87 images depicting children under 13.