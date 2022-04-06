75°
One person killed in shooting on Old Hammond Highway

1 hour 17 minutes 52 seconds ago Wednesday, April 06 2022 Apr 6, 2022 April 06, 2022 5:51 AM April 06, 2022 in News
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning.

Officers responded around 5:00 A.M. to the 11500 block of Old Hammond Highway for shots fired in the area.

Baton Rouge Police have confirmed that one person is dead.

