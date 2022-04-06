75°
One person killed in shooting on Old Hammond Highway
BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a deadly shooting early Wednesday morning.
Officers responded around 5:00 A.M. to the 11500 block of Old Hammond Highway for shots fired in the area.
Baton Rouge Police have confirmed that one person is dead.
