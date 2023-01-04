56°
One person killed in shooting at Triple S Food Mart along N Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the Triple S Food Mart along North Foster Drive.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a shooting happened at the market around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Sources said one person was dead when first responders arrived to the scene.
No more information about the victim or suspects has been released.
This is a developing story.
