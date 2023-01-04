56°
One person killed in shooting at Triple S Food Mart along N Foster Drive

2 hours 59 minutes 54 seconds ago Wednesday, January 04 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - Police officers are investigating a fatal shooting at the Triple S Food Mart along North Foster Drive. 

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a shooting happened at the market around 8:30 p.m. Wednesday. 

Sources said one person was dead when first responders arrived to the scene. 

No more information about the victim or suspects has been released. 

This is a developing story. 

