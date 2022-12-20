48°
One person killed in shooting at Broadmoor Plantation Apartments

5 hours 26 minutes 52 seconds ago Monday, December 19 2022 Dec 19, 2022 December 19, 2022 7:58 PM December 19, 2022 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - At least one person was killed in a shooting Monday evening at an apartment complex off Florida Boulevard. 

According to authorities, the shooting happened at the Broadmoor Plantation Apartments around 7 p.m. 

At least one person died in the shooting. 

No more information was immediately available. 

