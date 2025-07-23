92°
One person killed in Lafourche Parish helicopter crash
THIBODAUX - The pilot of a helicopter was killed Wednesday morning after their aircraft hit a power line and went down in a Thibodaux field, law enforcement said.
The Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office said the helicopter, which was dusting crops, crashed around 6:40 a.m. in a sugar cane field near Laurel Valley Road after hitting a power line.
Lafourche Parish President Archie Chaisson III said that the pilot, the only person on the helicopter, died. Their name has not been released.
The National Transportation Safety Board and Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the wreck.
