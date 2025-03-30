85°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One person killed, 3 hurt after hit-and-run crash along Plank Road

3 hours 2 minutes 18 seconds ago Sunday, March 30 2025 Mar 30, 2025 March 30, 2025 2:27 PM March 30, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was killed and three were hurt in a hit-and-run crash along Plank Road early Sunday morning, according to officials.

The Baton Rouge Police Department said the fatal crash happened around 3:15 a.m. on Plank Road near Brady Street. One person died at the scene. 

Trending News

No additional information about the crash has been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days