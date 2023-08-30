One person injured in Livingston Parish shooting

LIVINGSTON PARISH - One person was injured in a shooting at the intersection of Juban and Brown Road around 5 p.m. Wednesday.

According to police, both the shooter and injured person were on the scene when police arrived. The injured person has been transported to the hospital, while the other person is being questioned.

Police say that details are limited and the investigation is going. Anyone with information is encouraged to call 225-686-2241.