One person injured in 4-car accident on Old Scenic Highway

Friday, April 07 2023
By: Sarah Lawrence

ZACHARY - One person was injured in a reported four-car crash on Old Scenic Highway Friday morning. 

A picture from the scene at Old Scenic Highway and Mt. Pleasant-Zachary Road posted by the Zachary Fire Department showed multiple cars with damage to the front halves. Fire officials said one person was taken to a hospital by emergency medical services.

