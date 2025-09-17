90°
One person injured after two-vehicle crash at intersection of South Acadian Thruway, Broussard Street

4 hours 26 minutes 6 seconds ago Wednesday, September 17 2025 Sep 17, 2025 September 17, 2025 10:56 AM September 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of South Acadian Thruway and Broussard Street on Wednesday. 

Officials said one person was injured in the crash involving a sedan and a truck. 

First responders and Baton Rouge Police responded to the crash just after 10 a.m. 

