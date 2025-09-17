One person injured after two-vehicle crash at intersection of South Acadian Thruway, Broussard Street

BATON ROUGE — One person was taken to the hospital after a crash at the intersection of South Acadian Thruway and Broussard Street on Wednesday.

Officials said one person was injured in the crash involving a sedan and a truck.

First responders and Baton Rouge Police responded to the crash just after 10 a.m.