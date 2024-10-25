85°
One person in custody, police searching for another after chase went near Scotlandville High School
BATON ROUGE - One person is in custody and police are searching for another after a person who stole a car went near the campus of Scotlandville High School on Friday.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, a car was stolen and the people involved got out near Scotlandville High School around 8 a.m. Officials say the car thieves involved went near the campus, and one person was arrested.
Police are still searching for the second person involved.
