One person in critical condition after vehicle overturned on U.S. Highway 61 north of Gramercy

GRAMERCY - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on U.S. Highway 61 north of Gramercy, officials said.

The St. James Sheriff's Office said they were working an overturned vehicle in the median of Highway 61. Emergency officials confirmed that one person was taken to a St. James hospital via ambulance.

One lane is currently open in both directions. Louisiana State Police is handling the crash.