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One person in critical condition after vehicle overturned on U.S. Highway 61 north of Gramercy

1 hour 33 minutes 55 seconds ago Tuesday, April 21 2026 Apr 21, 2026 April 21, 2026 3:21 PM April 21, 2026 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

GRAMERCY - One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition following a crash on U.S. Highway 61 north of Gramercy, officials said.

The St. James Sheriff's Office said they were working an overturned vehicle in the median of Highway 61. Emergency officials confirmed that one person was taken to a St. James hospital via ambulance.

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One lane is currently open in both directions. Louisiana State Police is handling the crash.

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