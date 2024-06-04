72°
One person in critical condition after Kansas Street shooting

1 hour 49 minutes 23 seconds ago Tuesday, June 04 2024 Jun 4, 2024 June 04, 2024 5:08 PM June 04, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE — One person is in critical condition after a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a house on Kansas Street, officials said.

Baton Rouge Police and first responders responded to the shooting on Kansas Street between Washington and Harrison streets around 4:40 p.m. One person was shot and brought to the hospital in critical condition.

No other information is currently available.

