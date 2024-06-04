72°
One person in critical condition after Kansas Street shooting
BATON ROUGE — One person is in critical condition after a Tuesday afternoon shooting at a house on Kansas Street, officials said.
Baton Rouge Police and first responders responded to the shooting on Kansas Street between Washington and Harrison streets around 4:40 p.m. One person was shot and brought to the hospital in critical condition.
No other information is currently available.
