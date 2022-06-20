82°
One person hurt in shooting at Plank Road mobile home park

By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting Monday night at a mobile home park along Plank Road. 

Officers responded to the Capital Mobile Home Park near the intersection at Plank Road and Cannon Street around 9:30 p.m. Officers said one person was hurt but did not release their condition. 

No more details were immediately available. 

