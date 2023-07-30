95°
One person hurt in shooting along North Foster Drive, went to Krispy Kreme for help
BATON ROUGE - A man went to a Krispy Kreme for help after being shot while driving his car along North Foster Drive.
According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened somewhere along North Foster Drive around 9 p.m. The victim told police that he was unsure where along the road he was shot.
The victim was taken from the Krispy Kreme to a hospital, where they are receiving treatment for non-life-threatening injuries.
Police say they do not have any suspects or a motive at this time.
