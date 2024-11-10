One person hurt after car crashes into Dawson's Creek

Photo: Raudol Palacios

BATON ROUGE - One person was taken to a hospital after a car crashed into Dawson's Creek on Sunday afternoon.

Officials said the wreck happened off of South Acadian Thruway, between Interstate 10 and Hundred Oaks Avenue, around 2 p.m.

The person who was injured was taken to a hospital in stable condition. It's unclear if they were driving the car or a passenger.

A photo shows the vehicle near the far bank of Dawson's Creek, flipped on its side.

No more information was immediately available.