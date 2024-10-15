One person dead after early-morning crash on Highway 30 in Geismar

GEISMAR - A Baton Rouge woman was killed in a two-vehicle crash on Highway 30 early Tuesday morning in Ascension Parish.

The crash happened on Highway 30 between LA-3115 and Gateway Drive. William Kaufman, 32, was driving on Highway 30. At the same time, an Infiniti was also driving on the highway in the opposite direction.

For reasons yet unclear, Kaufman's vehicle veered into the opposing lane and collided head-on with the Infiniti. Tina Gettridge, the 32-year-old front passenger riding with Kaufman, was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash and was pronounced dead on the scene.

Kaufman and the driver of the Infiniti were also injured and taken to the hospital.

Highway 30 was closed in both directions while officials worked to cleared up the crash. Highway 30 was closed for hours Tuesday morning while clean-up efforts took place.