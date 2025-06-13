72°
Latest Weather Blog
One person critically injured in St. Mary Parish crash Friday morning
IDLEWOOD — One person was brought to the hospital in critical condition after a crash on U.S. 90 in St. Mary Parish on Friday morning.
St. Mary Parish deputies responded to the scene of the two-car crash on U.S. 90 westbound near La. 182.
As of 10:05 a.m., the left lane going westbound on U.S. 90 was closed.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Councilwoman hopes eighth annual Pedaling for Peace event brings community together against...
-
2une In Preview: Diocese of Baton Rouge hosting inaugural community baby shower...
-
2une In Preview: Donaldsonville celebrates Juneteenth with 30th annual music festival
-
Officers trying to identify jewelry thief who stole from mall kiosk
-
La. AG issues cease-and-desist to CVS over texting customers about pharmacy benefit...
Sports Video
-
New Orleans Saints announce they will return to California for part of...
-
LSU baseball prepares for the College World Series in Omaha
-
WBRZ FLASHBACK: LSU plays its last game in the old Alex Box...
-
Tiger fans cheer on LSU baseball as they head to Omaha for...
-
LSU football's TV kickoff windows have been announced for upcoming 2025 season