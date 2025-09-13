77°
Latest Weather Blog
One person critically injured in shooting at apartment complex off North Foster Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was critically injured in a shooting at an apartment complex off North Foster Drive, emergency officials said.
The shooting was called in around 7:45 p.m. and it happened at the Sycamore Apartments.
Trending News
No other information was immediately available.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
FRIDAY NIGHT BLITZ: Zachary beats Acadiana
-
Jury convicts man in killing that was livestreamed on Facebook
-
Blitz Game of the Week: Denham Springs at Central
-
'Murderers' spraypainted outside of Louisiana Democratic Party headquarters in Baton Rouge
-
Overgrown property troubles neighbor, plans in the works