President Donald Trump says countries 'on the way', asks other nations to protect the Strait of Hormuz

WASHINGTON — President Donald Trump, who has called on other nations to help protect the Strait of Hormuz, told reporters on Monday that “numerous countries have told me they’re on the way.”

“Some are very enthusiastic about it and some aren’t, some are countries we’ve helped for many, many years,” Trump said.

The president did not name countries that he says do not want to be involved, but he said, “We're protecting you and you don't want to get involved in something that is very minor. Very few shots are going to be taken because they don't have many shots left. But they said we'd rather not to get involved.”

The president went on to call Iran a “paper tiger.”

“I'd like to say their names,” he said of the countries, “but frankly, I don't know if they would want me to or not, because, maybe they don't want to be targeted, but I say wouldn't matter if you targeted or not, because this is a paper tiger that we're dealing with now.”

Trump: Iranian regime 'literally obliterated'

President Donald Trump told reporters on Monday that the Iranian regime has "been literally obliterated.”

“The Air Force is gone, the Navy is gone, many, many ships have been sunk. ... Anti-aircraft is decimated. Their radar is gone, and their leaders are gone,” he said.

“They’ve been a terror for 47 years, and now, I guess, the world or the United States, with the help of Israel, is doing what should’ve been done many years ago,” Trump said.

Trump also said the U.S. has attacked Iran’s manufacturing plants for missiles and drones, noting, “We just hit three of them today."

Leavitt calls on other nations to secure Strait of Hormuz

White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt talked about President Donald Trump’s call for other nations to help protect the Strait of Hormuz in a gaggle with reporters and an appearance on Fox News on Monday.

Leavitt said Trump wants allies to "step up" and do more for the security of the Strait of Hormuz “because these other countries are benefiting greatly from the United States military taking out the threat of Iran.”

"These countries are absolutely benefiting from ensuring that Iran can never obtain a nuclear weapon,” Leavitt told reporters.

"So I think the president is absolutely right to call on these countries to do more to help the United States to reopen the Strait of Hormuz, so that we can stop this terrorist regime from restricting the free flow of energy, and the fact that they are doing so just underscores why President Trump needed to take this action in the first place," she told reporters.

Leavitt also provided an update on the current state of the war, saying the U.S. “continues to totally decimate the rogue Iranian terrorist regime.”