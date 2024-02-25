One person arrested for arson after breaking windows, lighting curtains on fire

BATON ROUGE - Police arrested one person Saturday for simple criminal damage to property and simple arson.

According to the Baton Rouge Fire Department, Yaschina Chanel Smith, 49, broke two windows out, reached in, and used a cigarette lighter to light the curtains of a house at Curtis Drive on fire.

The fire was placed under control and caused about $5,000 in damage with no injuries. Smith confessed to lighting the fire to BRPD, who they had in custody.