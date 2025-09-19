77°
Latest Weather Blog
One person airlifted in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in New Roads
NEW ROADS - Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday night in New Roads.
Officials told WBRZ that the one person suffered five gunshot wounds and was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake. They are in critical condition. No officers were injured in the shooting, State Police confirmed.
The shooting happened around the O'Reilly Auto Parts off Hospital Road, sources told WBRZ. Louisiana State Police is investigating the shooting.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Elected position remains open for more than a year in Pointe Coupee...
-
Taylor Swift announces theatrical album launch; AMC moviegoers experience wait times getting...
-
Aldi to open Zachary store in former Winn-Dixie building in October
-
LDEQ to test seafood for contamination from Smitty's Supply explosion
-
Mississippi couple accused of stealing $59,000 in Medicaid funds through Louisiana Health...