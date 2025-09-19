One person airlifted in critical condition after officer-involved shooting in New Roads

NEW ROADS - Officials are investigating an officer-involved shooting Friday night in New Roads.

Officials told WBRZ that the one person suffered five gunshot wounds and was airlifted to Our Lady of the Lake. They are in critical condition. No officers were injured in the shooting, State Police confirmed.

The shooting happened around the O'Reilly Auto Parts off Hospital Road, sources told WBRZ. Louisiana State Police is investigating the shooting.