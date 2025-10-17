72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One of Mayor-President's top aides placed on leave, reportedly bullied employees

2 hours 5 minutes 17 seconds ago Friday, October 17 2025 Oct 17, 2025 October 17, 2025 9:06 PM October 17, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss

BATON ROUGE - One of Mayor-President's top aides was placed on administrative leave after she reportedly bullied employees, the office of the mayor-president said.

The mayor-president's office is investigating a complaint against Assistant Chief Administrative Officer Monique Appeaning; no further information was provided by officials.

The Advocate reported last Friday that Chief Service Officer Yolanda Burnette-Lankford filed a complaint against Appeaning, which said Appeaning "created a toxic, intimidating and emotionally distressing environment." 

Burnette-Lankford wrote that Appeaning used a racial slur and slur against people with intellectual disabilities, alongside with interfering with Burnette-Lankford's duties and humiliating her in front of city-parish leaders, the report said.

Trending News

Appeaning was appointed in Jan. 2025.

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days