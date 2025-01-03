69°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

Sid Edwards announces two more administrative hires

3 hours 4 minutes 31 seconds ago Friday, January 03 2025 Jan 3, 2025 January 03, 2025 11:40 AM January 03, 2025 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - Mayor-President Sid Edwards has announced two more administrative hires. 

Friday, Edwards said he would be appointing retired BRPD chief Jeff LeDuff as his Assistant Chief Administrative Officer. LeDuff currently advises individuals and businesses on safety and self-defense. 

Edwards also said he would be appointing Monique Appeaning as another Assistant Chief Administrative Officer. Appeaning is a former fiscal analyst and special projects coordinator for the Louisiana Legislative Fiscal Office. 

Trending News

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days