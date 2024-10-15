86°
One lane open after crash along I-12 at Millerville Road

3 hours 30 minutes 3 seconds ago Tuesday, October 15 2024 Oct 15, 2024 October 15, 2024 1:50 PM October 15, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One lane has opened up along I-12 west at Millerville after a crash blocked all traffic. 

The wreck was reported at 12:50 p.m. Traffic is backed up to Gray's Creek. 

