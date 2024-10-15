86°
One lane open after crash along I-12 at Millerville Road
BATON ROUGE - One lane has opened up along I-12 west at Millerville after a crash blocked all traffic.
The wreck was reported at 12:50 p.m. Traffic is backed up to Gray's Creek.
