One killed, two others in critical condition after car crash near neighborhood off Nicholson Drive

Saturday, September 16 2023
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop
Photo: Deputies blocked off traffic along Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and two others are in critical condition after a head-on crash Saturday afternoon along Nicholson Drive between the Lexington Estates and University Club neighborhoods.

Authorities said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. The vehicles hit head-on and one of them flipped. It is unclear if the person who died was a passenger or a driver. 

The circumstances of the collision have not been released. Deputies have blocked off the area and are turning cars around on Nicholson Drive. 

