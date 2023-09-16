One killed, two others in critical condition after car crash near neighborhood off Nicholson Drive

Photo: Deputies blocked off traffic along Nicholson Drive

BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and two others are in critical condition after a head-on crash Saturday afternoon along Nicholson Drive between the Lexington Estates and University Club neighborhoods.

Authorities said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. The vehicles hit head-on and one of them flipped. It is unclear if the person who died was a passenger or a driver.

Accident footage in front of Woodstock Park! 2nd time this month. City of BR needs to do something @WBRZ @WAFB pic.twitter.com/0RVggi8jMW — Whitney Dawn Breaux (@wbreaux) September 17, 2023

The circumstances of the collision have not been released. Deputies have blocked off the area and are turning cars around on Nicholson Drive.