One killed, two others in critical condition after car crash near neighborhood off Nicholson Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was killed and two others are in critical condition after a head-on crash Saturday afternoon along Nicholson Drive between the Lexington Estates and University Club neighborhoods.
Authorities said the crash happened shortly before 6 p.m. The vehicles hit head-on and one of them flipped. It is unclear if the person who died was a passenger or a driver.
Accident footage in front of Woodstock Park! 2nd time this month. City of BR needs to do something @WBRZ @WAFB pic.twitter.com/0RVggi8jMW— Whitney Dawn Breaux (@wbreaux) September 17, 2023
The circumstances of the collision have not been released. Deputies have blocked off the area and are turning cars around on Nicholson Drive.
