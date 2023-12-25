62°
One killed, two injured in Lafayette Parish crash on Christmas
LAFAYETTE PARISH - A three-vehicle crash Monday morning on I-49 resulted in the death of one person and two other injuries.
According to police, Tevin Ford, 30, of Bunkie, died after his 2021 Chevrolet Corvette rear-ended a Volvo 18-wheeler sugar cane hauler, resulting in the Corvette being struck by a northbound 2021 Nissan Versa while it was disabled. Ford ejected through his windshield and died on the scene.
Ford had a passenger who sustained serious injuries, and the driver of the 18-wheeler sustained minor injuries. The person driving the Nissan Versa was unharmed.
