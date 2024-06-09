92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
7 Day Forecast
TrueView© Local Radar

Latest Weather Blog

Submit Weather Pics
Follow our weather team on social media

One killed, two hurt in Livingston wreck Sunday afternoon

1 hour 1 minute 3 seconds ago Sunday, June 09 2024 Jun 9, 2024 June 09, 2024 5:13 PM June 09, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

LIVINGSTON - One person was killed and two were hurt in a crash along a Livingston road on Sunday afternoon. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said the wreck happened around 2 p.m. near the corner of South Satsuma Road and Zach Wheat Lane. 

Deputies said one adult was killed and two were airlifted from the scene. All of the occupants were removed by first responders before the vehicles caught on fire. 

Trending News

No more information about the crash or the victims have been released. 

Report a Typo

More News

Desktop News

Click to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
Radar
7 Days