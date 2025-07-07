One killed, another hurt in shooting along Seville Avenue in Baker

BAKER - One person was killed and another person was seriously hurt in a shooting along Seville Avenue in Baker on Monday.

Sources told WBRZ that the shooting happened around 6 p.m. along Seville Avenue near Groom Road.

Details surrounding the killing have not been released.

The Baker Police Department and East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office responded to the scene.

No more information was immediately available.