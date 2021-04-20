One injured in Tuesday morning shooting at Government Street convenience store

Police respond to a reported shooting near Jim Lu Grocery Food Mart on Government Street on Tuesday, April 20, 2021.

BATON ROUGE - On Tuesday morning, representatives with the Baton Rouge Police Department responded to a shooting at a convenience store on Government Street.

It was shortly after 8:30 a.m. when shots were reportedly fired at Jim Lu Grocery Food Mart, which is on the corner of South 17th Street and Government Street.

Officials say one person was injured during the incident and taken to an area hospital for treatment.

According to police, the wounded person's injuries appear to be non-life threatening.

This is a developing situation, please check back for updates.