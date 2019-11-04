64°
Latest Weather Blog
One injured in shooting incident near Chase Bank at Sherwood & Florida Blvd.
BATON ROUGE - On Monday morning, authorities responded to reports of a shooting near a Chase Bank on Sherwood Forest Blvd.
Around 8:50 a.m., police were on the scene, responding to an incident that left one person with non-life-threatening injuries. The injured party was brought to a local hospital and is expected to recover.
Details related to the shooting are limited and will be provided as officials proceed with their investigation.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Holly Clegg Memorial Service Nov. 7
-
Stop the Violence Parade held to rid the community of crime
-
No off-site impact after incident at Dow Sunday morning
-
Voters in two Livingston Parish towns will decide whether to allow hard...
-
Mom diagnosed with breast cancer has message for others fighting disease