78°
Latest Weather Blog
One injured in early-morning shooting off Greenwell Springs Road
BATON ROUGE - Officials said one person was injured in a shooting early Thursday morning.
Emergency officials said the shooting happened on Augustus Street off Greenwell Springs Road. One person was taken to a hospital in stable condition, but the severity of their injuries was not immediately clear.
Trending News
WBRZ has reached out to law enforcement for more information.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Home invasion suspect barricaded inside apartment off Boulevard de Province; residents evacuated
-
No barbecue at the tailgate? Governor asks football fans to pause grilling...
-
Tim Temple lays out plans as he takes over insurance commissioner post
-
Historic BRPD captain will be remembered this week
-
Senator Bill Cassidy talks infrastructure and flood mitigation on 2une In