One injured following shooting on Bard Avenue, police say
BATON ROUGE - One person is injured after a shooting on Bard Avenue Saturday morning.
Police said the shooting happened in the 11000 block of Bard Avenue. One person was struck with gunfire, and they are being treated at a local hospital.
No suspects or motive have been identified.
This is a developing story.
