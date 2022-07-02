79°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured following shooting on Bard Avenue, police say

Saturday, July 02 2022
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

BATON ROUGE - One person is injured after a shooting on Bard Avenue Saturday morning.

Police said the shooting happened in the 11000 block of Bard Avenue. One person was struck with gunfire, and they are being treated at a local hospital.

No suspects or motive have been identified.

This is a developing story.

