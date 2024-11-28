72°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One injured, AirMed called for crash involving motorcycle at Arnold Road and La. Highway 16

2 hours 53 minutes ago Wednesday, November 27 2024 Nov 27, 2024 November 27, 2024 9:18 PM November 27, 2024 in News
Source: WBRZ
By: Adam Burruss
Image credit to the Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office.

DENHAM SPRINGS - One person was injured and AirMed was called to the scene of a crash involving a motorcycle at Arnold Road and La. Highway 16, according to officials.

Officials said the patient was ejected from their vehicle and suffered abrasions to the face, as well as bleeding from the ear. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office posted about the scene on their Facebook around 8:30 p.m., saying the crash involved a motorcycle and reminding people to be safe.

