One in custody after standoff at Denham Springs motel

1 hour 57 seconds ago Thursday, July 24 2025 Jul 24, 2025 July 24, 2025 12:43 PM July 24, 2025 in News
By: Logan Cullop

DENHAM SPRINGS - A person was taken into custody after a standoff at a Denham Springs motel along South Range Avenue on Thursday morning. 

WBRZ camera crews were at the motel around 11:45 a.m., where a SWAT team had their guns drawn at the front door, ordering the person to come out of the building. 

The Livingston Parish Sheriff's Office said Garland Demetric Batiste was taken into custody for violating probation and multiple other warrants.

WBRZ is working to get more information. 

