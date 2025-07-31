92°
Baton Rouge, Louisiana
One hurt in shooting along Dentation Drive on Thursday

Thursday, July 31 2025
Source: WBRZ
By: Logan Cullop

BATON ROUGE - One person was hurt in a shooting along Dentation Drive on Thursday morning. 

The Baton Rouge Police Department is investigating the shooting, which happened near the intersection of Dentation and Boone Avenue around 11 a.m. 

The victim was taken to a hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. 

No more information was immediately available. 

