One hurt in reported shooting near North Street Park

BATON ROUGE - Police are investigating a shooting near a Baton Rouge park Tuesday.

The incident was reported around 3:30 p.m. in the 4000 block of North Street. That stretch of road runs between North Street Park and Roselawn Cemetery.

Baton Rouge police confirmed one person was taken to a hospital, but the extent of that person's injuries was unclear.

No other details about the shooting are available at this time.