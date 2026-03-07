84°
One hospitalized following house fire on Glen Ellen Drive off Bluebonnet Boulevard

Saturday, March 07 2026
Source: WBRZ
By: WBRZ Staff

ST. GEORGE — One person was hospitalized following a house fire on Glen Ellen Drive off Bluebonnet Boulevard on Friday afternoon.

According to the St. George Fire Department, the fire occurred around 5:45 p.m. Fire officials said one person was taken to the hospital with injuries. The home was considered a total loss. 

The cause of the fire is still under investigation. 

