72°
Latest Weather Blog
One found dead in car with multiple gunshot wounds on Tams Drive
BATON ROUGE - One person was found dead inside their car after a shooting on the 12000 block of Tams Drive between South Choctaw Drive and Florida Boulevard Sunday afternoon, according to officials.
Police say an unidentified 20-year-old male was found dead inside his car with multiple gunshot wounds.
Multiple calls were made for shots fired, but the mom was at home at the time of the shooting and located her son.
Trending News
There is no suspect at this time.
More News
Desktop NewsClick to open Continuous News in a sidebar that updates in real-time.
News Video
-
Man accused of killing his father and daughter before attempting suicide
-
39th annual Wearin' of the Green Parade rolls through Baton Rouge
-
O'Hooligans Krewe ready to ride for Wearin' of the Green parade
-
Viral baseball team Savannah Bananas to face off against the Party Animals...
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
Sports Video
-
Livvy Dunne finds balance online and in the gym
-
LSU Softball takes down Texas with early momentum
-
LSU women's basketball loses to undefeated South Carolina 79-72 in SEC Championship...
-
Back from Omaha, it's opening day at Alex Box Stadium - What's...
-
Walker girls basketball has sights set on first state title since 1977